Down the Yellow Brick Road

to Google Calendar - Down the Yellow Brick Road - 2018-05-12 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Down the Yellow Brick Road - 2018-05-12 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Down the Yellow Brick Road - 2018-05-12 11:00:00 iCalendar - Down the Yellow Brick Road - 2018-05-12 11:00:00

Alys Stephens Center 1200 10th Ave South, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35203

Down the Yellow Brick Road is one of the Center’s most ambitious original productions. Written by Jerry Sims and adapted from L. Frank Baum’s book The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, the story offers lessons on self-confidence, friendship, courage and using one’s imagination. This adaptation of a timeless classic features elaborate sets, fanciful costumes, special effects, a large cast and greater audience involvement than ever before.

Info

Alys Stephens Center 1200 10th Ave South, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35203 View Map

Theater & Dance

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - Down the Yellow Brick Road - 2018-05-12 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Down the Yellow Brick Road - 2018-05-12 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Down the Yellow Brick Road - 2018-05-12 11:00:00 iCalendar - Down the Yellow Brick Road - 2018-05-12 11:00:00

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

* indicates required
See our full June issue

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours