Leadership Vestavia Hills is once again inviting folks out for the city’s annual wing-cooking showdown as Wing Ding returns for another year.

This year’s Wing Ding is set for Saturday, June 2 on the lawn at City Hall and will benefit LVH and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

As in years past, teams representing local businesses, clubs and community groups will compete to see who can grill, smoke or fry the best wings.

“Wing Ding is a chance to come together and celebrate our great community while helping out a worthy cause,” LVH said in a press release.

At the May 8 Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce luncheon, Roger Steur of Method Mortgage said that in addition to the wings — of which there will be plenty — there will be a kids activity area, entertainment and drinks from Back Forty Beer Company.

While spots in the competition are open to a limited number of sponsors and usually sell out, Steur invited everyone to come out for the event and help determine the People’s Choice award for the best wings.

Admission to the event is $5 per person, and children under 10 years of age can enter for free.

According to LVH, last year the event saw more than 3,000 guests and raised over $12,000.

For more information about the event, including sponsorship options for local businesses and groups, visit leadershipvestaviahills.com.