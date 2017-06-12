Sapphire Jubilee

The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. on June 12 at the America’s First Federal Credit Union branch at 1112 Montgomery Highway in Vestavia Hills. It will be much like a regular club meeting, but past members are being invited to celebrate the anniversary, said Jim Daniell, the club’s sergeant at arms.

The public is invited to come learn more about the club, whose goal is to help people improve their communication and leadership skills. Typical meetings include two to three people giving planned speeches, an impromptu speaking session and an evaluation time during which club members provide one another with feedback, Daniell said.

Some people need help overcoming the fear of public speaking, while others just need help sharpening their skills, said Austin Hatch, president of the club. The group wants to help people increase their confidence, build critical thinking skills and become effective listeners, he said.