Vocalizers Toastmasters Meeting

to Google Calendar - Vocalizers Toastmasters Meeting - 2018-01-18 18:15:00 Yahoo Calendar - Vocalizers Toastmasters Meeting - 2018-01-18 18:15:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Vocalizers Toastmasters Meeting - 2018-01-18 18:15:00 iCalendar - Vocalizers Toastmasters Meeting - 2018-01-18 18:15:00

Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Interested in improving your communication and public speaking skills? What about growing as a leader and gaining more confidence? Come check out Vocalizers Toastmasters Club.

Toastmasters provides a fun and supportive environment for each member to develop and improve public speaking skills, leadership skills, time management, and more!

Say it better with Toastmasters. Speak with Confidence. Learn how to tell your story.

Ages 18 + can come visit and or join.

Every 3rd Thursday: Vestavia Library - (Tree House Room, lower level towards the forest)

Info
Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216 View Map
Business & Career, Education & Learning, Leisure & Recreation
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Vocalizers Toastmasters Meeting - 2018-01-18 18:15:00 Yahoo Calendar - Vocalizers Toastmasters Meeting - 2018-01-18 18:15:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Vocalizers Toastmasters Meeting - 2018-01-18 18:15:00 iCalendar - Vocalizers Toastmasters Meeting - 2018-01-18 18:15:00

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

* indicates required
January 2018

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours