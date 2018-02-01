Vocalizers Toastmasters Meeting

Interested in improving your communication and public speaking skills? What about growing as a leader and gaining more confidence? Come check out Vocalizers Toastmasters Club.

Toastmasters provides a fun and supportive environment for each member to develop and improve public speaking skills, leadership skills, time management, and more!

Say it better with Toastmasters. Speak with Confidence. Learn how to tell your story.

Ages 18 + can come visit and or join.

Every 1st Thursday: Hoover Library - Take the stairs down the right as you enter, and look for the Shakespeare Room.