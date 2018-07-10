Get Healthy on the Railroad - Bootcamp

Staying active is vital at any age. But especially for seniors and older adults, consistent, low-impact exercise is critical to maintaining good health. That's why we created Senior Fit - a weekly class that focuses on strength, balance, endurance and flexibility. It is a great way to stay healthy and meet new people, all while having some fun too. NOTE: Class instructors are subject to change based on availability, and classes will be cancelled in the event of inclement weather. Class cancellations will be determined by 4 pm. For timely updates regarding class schedule, please visit the Park's Calendar of Events and our Facebook page. This class is FREE thanks to Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama. Please arrive 15 minutes early to register. You will be required to sign-in at the Regions 17th Street Plaza each time you participate in this class. Visit railroadpark.org for more info.