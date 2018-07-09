Get Healthy on the Railroad - Jazzercise

Do you want to look good and feel great? Try Jazzercise! This pulse-pounding, beat-pumping fitness program will leave you breathless, toned, and coming back for more! With a hot playlist and various class formats, like Strike, Fusion, Core, Strength, and Dance Mixx, you will burn up to 800 cph (that's calories per hour) without missing a beat, literally! Hand weights and mats suggested, but not required. NOTE: Class instructors are subject to change based on availability, and classes will be cancelled in the event of inclement weather. Class cancellations will be determined by 4 pm. For timely updates regarding class schedule, please visit the Park's Calendar of Events and our Facebook page. This class is FREE thanks to Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama. Please arrive 15 minutes early to register. You will be required to sign-in each time you participate in this class. Visit railroadpark.org for more info.