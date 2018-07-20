In the Vestavia Hills High School auditorium. Twenty high school senior girls, representing nine high schools from across from across Jefferson County, will compete for cash-tuition and college granted scholarships and the opportunity to represent Jefferson County in the Distinguished Young Women Program of Alabama in Montgomery in January. All tickets are for reserved seating and are $15 each for July 20, 7 p.m. and July 21, 1 p.m. preliminaries; $25 each for the July 21, 7 p.m. finals. To check ticket availability or to purchase, you may contact any participant, call 205-907-0210 or email jefferson@distinguishedyw.org. For more information about the program, please contact Chairman Eddie Macksoud at 907-0210 or jefferson@distinguishedyw.org or visit distinguishedyw.org.