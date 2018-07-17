The Business Development Committee is responsible for creating programs to market & retain business in Vestavia Hills. Ad hoc committees are set up as needed to assist in this effort. This committee is also responsible for coordinating with the City on a joint economic development committee to attract business to our city. Visit vestaviahills.org for more information.
Business Development Committee Meeting
Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce 1975 Merryvale Road, Vestavia Hills, Alabama
