Alabama Bicentennial Series - Coal and Cavalry

Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1975 Merryvale Rd., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Taught by Montevallo history professor James Day, This study considers the chronological discovery, mapping, mining and marketing of coal from Alabama’s second largest coal field, as well as, the issues of convict leasing, town development, welfare capitalism, and unionism. Free. Visit olli.ua.edu to register

Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1975 Merryvale Rd., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
July 2018

