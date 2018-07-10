Taught by Montevallo history professor James Day, This study considers the chronological discovery, mapping, mining and marketing of coal from Alabama’s second largest coal field, as well as, the issues of convict leasing, town development, welfare capitalism, and unionism. Free. Visit olli.ua.edu to register
Alabama Bicentennial Series - Coal and Cavalry
Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1975 Merryvale Rd., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Education & Learning
