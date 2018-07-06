Get the entire family on track to better health with this fun hour of low to high impact activity designed to promote exercise for all ages. Families are invited to enjoy team activities like kickball, soccer or wiffle ball. Each class will begin with a warm up and light stretching, followed by the game of the week. In addition to providing physical benefits, Family Fun Friday also provides mental health benefits and social interaction for the entire family. NOTE: Class instructors are subject to change based on availability, and classes will be cancelled in the event of inclement weather. Class cancellations will be determined by 4 pm. For timely updates regarding class schedule, please visit the Park's Calendar of Events and our Facebook page. This class is FREE thanks to Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama. Please arrive 15 minutes early to register. You will be required to sign-in each time you participate in this class. Visit railroadpark.org for more info