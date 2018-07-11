Get Healthy on the Railroad - Zumba

Zumba is a latin inspired dance fitness class that blends basic dance moves with aerobic steps. You will learn why Zumba is called "exercise in disguise" in this fun, energizing, and easy to follow class. NOTE: Class instructors are subject to change based on availability, and classes will be cancelled in the event of inclement weather. Class cancellations will be determined by 4 pm. For timely updates regarding class schedule, please visit the Park's Calendar of Events and our Facebook page. This class is FREE thanks to Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama. Please arrive 15 minutes early to register. You will be required to sign-in each time you participate in this class. Visit railroadpark.org for more info.