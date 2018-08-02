VHHS Rebel Fan Fest

Vestavia Hills High School 2235 Lime Rock Road, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Vestavia Hills Athletic Association would like to encourage Vestavia Rebels of all ages to attend the first “​Rebel ​Fan Fest “ at Vestavia Hills High School Stadium.

The high ​school ​will be showcasing all sports and athletic facilities.

There will be an opportunity to meet the coaches​ and ​interact with ​players of each sport​​.

​ There will also be some great give-aways as well as an opportunity to purchase​ rebel items and​ season tickets for various sports.

Our wonderful concession stand will be open to get a taste of Gameday and experience our famous “Rebel Hot Dog”. There will be something for everyone! Please come and show your Rebel Spirit!

Vestavia Hills High School 2235 Lime Rock Road, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Charity & Fundraisers, Education & Learning, Sports
July 2018

