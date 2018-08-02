VHHS Rebel Fan Fest

Vestavia Hills Athletic Association would like to encourage Vestavia Rebels of all ages to attend the first “​Rebel ​Fan Fest “ at Vestavia Hills High School Stadium.

The high ​school ​will be showcasing all sports and athletic facilities.

There will be an opportunity to meet the coaches​ and ​interact with ​players of each sport​​.

​ There will also be some great give-aways as well as an opportunity to purchase​ rebel items and​ season tickets for various sports.

Our wonderful concession stand will be open to get a taste of Gameday and experience our famous “Rebel Hot Dog”. There will be something for everyone! Please come and show your Rebel Spirit!