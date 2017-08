Come out and discover the fastest-growing sport in the country! Try out equipment, learn the basics from coaches and experienced players, and see if lacrosse is a good fit for you. No registration required.

• Equipment Provided

• Grades 1-8

• No Experience Necessary

• Positive Coaching

• Sponsored by Vestavia Lacrosse Organization

For more information, visit www.vestavialax.com or email Bob Perino: rperino@icloud.com.