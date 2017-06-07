► Where: 2061 Kentucky Ave., church parking lot

► When: Wednesdays, 7-11 a.m.

► Contact: Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church Farmers Market on Facebook

This is the second year for the Vestavia Hills UMC farmers market, and Director of Communications Timmy Collins said they’re looking forward to bringing the market back. While last year Collins said the vendors brought other goods in addition to fruits and vegetables, there will be about 10 vendors, many of whom are within an hour’s drive of the church, selling mainly produce. Of the foods left over, the church will purchase them to stock its kitchen or pantry.

“[The market is] something that we’re really going to try to grow this year,” he said. “And they’re really hoping to make this something they can do every summer.”