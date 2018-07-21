Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest Community Night

Community Night- A Fun For All Ages Event

Sat July 21st @ 5-730 PM

Children 5-6pm

Bubble Picnic with Ms Kit

Must preregister and present a Picnic Pass to attend

Location: 3rd floor patio*

Teens 5-6pm

PlayStation V.R. event for grades 6-12

Dinner will be served

No registration required

Location: Treehouse*

Everyone 6:30-7:30pm

Rollin' in the Hay concert

BYOC (bring your own chair)

No registration required

No alcoholic beverages please

Location: Outdoor amphitheater*

For more info, çall 205.978.4678 or email tleslie@bham.lib.al.us.

*In case of rain, all activities will be moved inside the library.