Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest Community Night

Community Night- A Fun For All Ages Event
Sat July 21st @ 5-730 PM
Children 5-6pm
Bubble Picnic with Ms Kit
Must preregister and present a Picnic Pass to attend
Location: 3rd floor patio*
Teens 5-6pm
PlayStation V.R. event for grades 6-12
Dinner will be served
No registration required
Location: Treehouse*
Everyone 6:30-7:30pm
Rollin' in the Hay concert
BYOC (bring your own chair)
No registration required
No alcoholic beverages please
Location: Outdoor amphitheater*
For more info, çall 205.978.4678 or email tleslie@bham.lib.al.us.
*In case of rain, all activities will be moved inside the library.