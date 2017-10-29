Vestavia Hills Baptist Church Fall Fest

to Google Calendar - Vestavia Hills Baptist Church Fall Fest - 2017-10-29 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Vestavia Hills Baptist Church Fall Fest - 2017-10-29 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Vestavia Hills Baptist Church Fall Fest - 2017-10-29 16:00:00 iCalendar - Vestavia Hills Baptist Church Fall Fest - 2017-10-29 16:00:00

Vestavia Hills Baptist Church 2600 Vestavia Drive, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Fun for all ages is planned for VHBC’s Fall Fest, including games, music, trunk-or-treating, food and more. Preschoolers can also participate in a pumpkin patch.

For more information contact the church office at 979-5920.

Info
Vestavia Hills Baptist Church 2600 Vestavia Drive, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216 View Map
Festivals & Fairs
to Google Calendar - Vestavia Hills Baptist Church Fall Fest - 2017-10-29 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Vestavia Hills Baptist Church Fall Fest - 2017-10-29 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Vestavia Hills Baptist Church Fall Fest - 2017-10-29 16:00:00 iCalendar - Vestavia Hills Baptist Church Fall Fest - 2017-10-29 16:00:00

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

* indicates required
See our full September issue

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours