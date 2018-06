Upcycle City: Adult Coloring Night

Friday, August 17, 7-8:30

Community Room

August is National Coloring Month—join us and celebrate. Definitely old-school: no batteries, messages, or wires! All materials provided, along with music, snacks, and plenty of chocolate. Free, ages 18+. Registration required, call 205.978.4678 or email tleslie@bham.lib.al.us.