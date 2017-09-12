Unusual Trivia about the Funeral of Jefferson Davis

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Vestavia Hills, Alabama

Join Paul Beezley, Professor of History, Jacksonville State University. Death, as a rule, ends someone's political career. But this was not the case with Jefferson Davis. Come & hear Dr. Beezley explanation. Presented by Osher Lifelong Learning Inst, (OLLI) olli.ua.edu or ollibham.org

