Join Paul Beezley, Professor of History, Jacksonville State University. Death, as a rule, ends someone's political career. But this was not the case with Jefferson Davis. Come & hear Dr. Beezley explanation. Presented by Osher Lifelong Learning Inst, (OLLI) olli.ua.edu or ollibham.org
Unusual Trivia about the Funeral of Jefferson Davis
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Vestavia Hills, Alabama
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Vestavia Hills, Alabama View Map
Education & Learning
Upcoming Events