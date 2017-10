¡HICA! is accepting donations to help those affected by the earthquake in Mexico and hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

Items needed:

Water bottles, candles, matches or lighters, flashlights, batteries, paper towels, can opener, canned food, hygiene items/toiletries, cleaning supplies, first aid kit items, disposable plates and cups, clothing, diapers for babies and adults, dry food, powdered milk, and school supplies.

For more information call 205-942-5505 or visit hispanicinterest.org.