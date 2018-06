Treehouse Poetry Reading Series

Wednesday, August 8, 6-7:30 p.m.

Library’s Treehouse

We will celebrate the release of Big Energy Poets: Ecopoetry Thinks Climate Change with readings from editor and poet Heidi Lynn Staples and poet Josh Dugat. Free and open to the public; all ages welcome and no registration is required. Please call 205-978-3683 or visit vestavialibrary.org for more information.