OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Tour Eastern Europe with Andrea Traina, native of Italy who conducts tours of his homeland and Eastern Europe. Join Andrea as he shows us the beautiful and historic cities of Eastern Europe. We will visit Budapest, Hungary; Krakow, Poland; and Prague in the Czech Republic. We will see world famous museums, learn the history and the arts, as well as see the beautiful blue Danube.
TOUR EASTERN EUROPE
Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
