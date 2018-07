July 13-15: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Red Mountain Theatre Company Cabaret Theatre. Tickets $5 for ages 12 and under; $10 for adults Visit redmountaintheatre.org for more info.

Description: Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat and all of your favorite Dr. Seuss characters spring to life onstage in Seussical JR., a fantastical musical extravaganza from Tony-winners, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty.