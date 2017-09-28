Tonight at the Wright presents Three on a String! Celebrating 46 years in the entertainment business, virtuoso musicians and comedians Jerry Ryan, Bobby Horton, Brad Ryan and Andy Meginniss have performed with Red Skelton, Barbara Mandrell, Jeff Foxworthy, George Lindsey, Ray Stevens and many more. They come to Samford this fall to help us kick off the new school year and welcome new students and their families to Birmingham.