Friends of The Amelia Center will hold its third annual pancake supper, Sunday, March 12 from 5:00-7:00pm at Vestavia Hills Baptist Church, located at 2600 Vestavia Drive. The Amelia Center, founded in 1997, provides supportive services for grieving children, parents and their families. All proceeds will go to benefit the Center’s services.

Tickets for the event are $7 for adults and $5 for children. Families of 5+ are $25. Donations welcome. Tickets may be purchased at the door. A support service of Children’s Health System, the Center provides individual and group counseling; training and education for professionals dealing with grief situations, including educators. It also sponsors a Spring Bereavement Workshop and an annual Remembrance Vigil on National Children’s Memorial Day in December. Individuals seeking more information about the Center’s activities can visit its website, www.ameliacenter.org.