Theatre UAB presents “The Real Inspector Hound”

to Google Calendar - Theatre UAB presents “The Real Inspector Hound” - 2017-02-22 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Theatre UAB presents “The Real Inspector Hound” - 2017-02-22 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Theatre UAB presents “The Real Inspector Hound” - 2017-02-22 00:00:00 iCalendar - Theatre UAB presents “The Real Inspector Hound” - 2017-02-22 00:00:00

Alys Stephens Center 1200 10th Ave South, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35203

Alys Stephens Center. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $12-$15, $6 students, $10 UAB employees and senior citizens. Visit alysstephens.org. 

Info

Alys Stephens Center 1200 10th Ave South, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35203 View Map

Leisure & Recreation

to Google Calendar - Theatre UAB presents “The Real Inspector Hound” - 2017-02-22 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Theatre UAB presents “The Real Inspector Hound” - 2017-02-22 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Theatre UAB presents “The Real Inspector Hound” - 2017-02-22 00:00:00 iCalendar - Theatre UAB presents “The Real Inspector Hound” - 2017-02-22 00:00:00

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

* indicates required
See our full February issue

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours