Deep in the royal swamp, a selfish Princess makes a promise to befriend a lonely Frog after he retrieves her golden ball from a well. But what happens when the Princess tries every trick in the book to break her promise?

Come and find out as BIrmingham Children’s Theatre presents the enchanting musical THE FROG PRINCE - July 18-29 at the BJCC. Showtimes are daily at 10 a.m.

For ages 3 and up!

Tickets are $15 Adults/ $10 Children. www.bct123.org to purchase