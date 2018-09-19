Wednesday, September 19, 2018 4–5:30 p.m.
Teen Art Group
Treehouse. Enjoy drawing, sketching or simply doodling? Come make and share your work while celebrating your artistic talents with fellow teens! Snacks served.
For Teens Grade 6-12
Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Wednesday, September 19, 2018 4–5:30 p.m.
Teen Art Group
Treehouse. Enjoy drawing, sketching or simply doodling? Come make and share your work while celebrating your artistic talents with fellow teens! Snacks served.
For Teens Grade 6-12
Starnes Publishing LLC