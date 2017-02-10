Sweet Repeats Consignment Sale

Come shop the Sweet Repeats Consignment Sale at Mountain Brook Community Church! This sale is for the spring and summer seasons featuring: children and tween clothing, accessories, sports equipment, toys and more! Come save on clothing and items for Easter, spring ball, summer, swimming pool and the beach! Shopping times will be Friday, February 10 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday February 11 from 9 a.m. to noon. Many items are half off on Saturday. *No strollers will be allowed on Friday from 9 a.m. -1 p.m.* Proceeds from the sale benefit short term mission projects. For more information visit www.mcccweetrepeats.blogspot.com

Mountain Brook Community Church 3001 US-280, Vestavia Hills, Alabama View Map

