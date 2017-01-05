Super Bowl ticket giveaway from Alzheimer's of Central Alabama

Aloft Hotel 1903 29th Avenue South Homewood, Alabama 35209 , Vestavia Hills, Alabama

Super Bowl 2017 could be yours! Alzheimer's of Central Alabama once again will be raffling two tickets to Super Bowl LI in Houston. Raffle tickets are $25 each or 5 for $100.  All proceeds support programs for local Alabama families dealing with Alzheimer's and dementia.  The drawing and reception will be held at Aloft Hotel on Thurday, January 19th 5:30-7 p.m.  You do not have to be present to win.

Visit http://alzca.org/nfl/ to enter.

