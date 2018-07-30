Strong is the New Pretty Summer Mini-Camp

GirlSpring is offering (2) two-day mini camps. July 30 and 31 (4th and 5th grade girls) and August 2 and 3 (6th and 7th grade girls). Girls will learn empowerment skills that all girls should know! Activities include self-defense, ropes courses, team building, zip-lining, using fashion to build self-confidence, art, nutrition, and more! Cost is $125 per camper. Campers bring a brown bag lunch.