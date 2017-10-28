Storybook 5K & Fun Run

Vestavia Hills City Hall 1032 Montgomery Highway, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35243

Storybook 5K & Fun Run is hosted by the Junior Board of the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest Foundation to benefit the Children's Department. Chip-timed 5K at 8 a.m., one mile fun run at 9 a.m., live music, inflatables, face painting and more. To register, visit: https://runsignup.com/race/al/vestaviahills/2017Storybook5KandFunRun

Info
Vestavia Hills City Hall 1032 Montgomery Highway, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35243
Kids & Family
