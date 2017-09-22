St. Stephen’s seminar on kindness

In a time when uncertainty abounds and discourse easily becomes heated, the ministry team at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Cahaba Heights is hoping to provide lessons in understanding one another.

Last year, after a string of shootings and violent acts across the U.S., Rev. Masud Ibn Syedullah and Rev. Garrett Mettler of Holy Cross Monastery in Hyde Park, New York began wondering how to help people connect — even on polarizing issues.

Their search transformed into the Agents of Peace lecture series, which was given in the Northeast last summer and is making its rounds again this year, including at St. Stephen’s.

The workshop-style event will be held at St. Stephen’s Friday evening, Sept. 22 and during the day Saturday, Sept. 23.

The goal, explained St. Stephen’s Outreach Coordinator Sarah Sexton, is to teach people of faith, as well as others, how to have meaningful, constructive discourse on hard issues, rather than fostering toxic conversation and attitudes.

Participants will engage in a variety of activities and structured conversations to teach and encourage active listening, rather than simply listening to respond with an agenda.

For more information about the event, visit ssechurch.org or email lectureinfo@ssechurch.org. For more on the Agents of Peace series and Syedullah and Mettler, visit rootsandbranchesprograms.org.