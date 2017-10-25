St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church Trunk or Treat

St. Stephen's Episcopal Church 3775 Crosshaven Drive, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35223

The lower parking lot of St. Stephen’s will play host to a trunk-or-treat event complete with candy, games and other activities for the young and young at heart. Dozens of St. Stephen’s members will deck out their vehicles to pass out candy, and there will be hotdogs and other fall foods for all.

Info
Festivals & Fairs
