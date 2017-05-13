St. Jude Field of Dreams will be honoring local patient Evie Frith from Florence, AL.

When Evie was diagnosed with Wilms tumor, a type of kidney cancer, in December of 2015, she and her family traveled from Alabama to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® for her treatment and care. At St. Jude, Evie underwent surgery, chemotherapy and radiation therapy. Evie’s family is grateful for the care and support during their stay at St. Jude.

“St. Jude went above and beyond,” said Evie’s mother, Tosha. “We are so grateful for St. Jude.”

Today, Evie is finished with treatment and the family returns to St. Jude for regular checkup appointments. Evie is a very spunky and precocious girl who likes to dance and pretend to cook. The guests of St. Jude Field of Dreams will enjoy delicious cuisine, cocktails and live entertainment by AudioSketch while raising money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

For more information, go to stjude.org/get-involved/find-an-event/dinners-and-galas/st-jude-field-of-dreams.html.