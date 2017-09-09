Sparkly School for future Rebels

he members of the Vestavia Hills High School Band Auxiliary — the Rockettes, color guard and majorettes — are once again welcoming the next generation of Rebels for the annual Sparkly School day.

On Sept. 9, the auxiliary will welcome children in grades K-5 for a day of learning and fun getting to know the different groups and what they do.

Rockette sponsor Angie Richardson said the idea of the event is to introduce the kids to the band auxiliary and teach them about how the groups work with the band.

“We wanted them to have experience with these other groups,” she said, “really just to highlight all the aspects of the band auxiliary.”

The participants will be able to train for the day with one of the three groups, either dancing with the Rockettes, twirling streamers with the color guard or baton with the majorettes. Sparkly School will run from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. At 1:30 p.m., the students will showcase their newly learned skills for their parents.

The following Friday, the Sparkly School participants will perform at the varsity football game, with the band accompanying them.

Registration is $50 per participant, and includes a T-shirt and tickets to the football game. For more information, contact Richardson at richardsonaa@vestavia.k12.al.us or go online to https://goo.gl/forms/Ix9p5w1GFqeJLoSK2.