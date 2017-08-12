On Saturday, August 12 through Sunday, August 13, 2017, more than 100 of the South’s top makers will come together at the historic Sloss Furnaces for the fith annual Southern Makers event, celebrating Southern creativity and innovation. After reviewing hundreds of applications, the event curators are pleased to reveal the 2017 Southern Makers.

The list taps into a variety of top-quality southern artisans and features fashion designers, textile artists, screen printers, jewelers, brewers, winemakers, contemporary artists, farmers, woodworkers, chefs, bakers, architects, industrial designers, preservationists and entrepreneurs. Celebrated connoisseurs among the 2017 Makers include national award-winning designer Billy Reid; brothers Keith and Dylan Cochran of Wood Studio, previous overall winner of the Garden & Gun Made in the South Awards; fine artist Butch Anthony and broom making extraordinaire George Jones, Jr., dapper shoe designer Peter Nappi, luxurious home grown cotton bedding from Red Land Cotton and more. To view the full list of 2017 Southern Makers, visit www.southernmakers.com.

More than 2,000 event-goers will eat, drink, shop, listen and learn about handcrafted goods, sample tastings made by distinguished chefs using locally-sourced ingredients, listen to live music and participate in hands-on demonstrations and interactive workshops. This highly-curated platform provides a venue for skilled and accomplished makers to connect, while also allowing adventurers from near and far to experience a cross section of the South’s finest. Rich with history in textiles, agriculture, food, literature, art and design, Southern Makers is an educational and authentic experience where guests interact with the makers and designers firsthand, gaining a better understanding and a deeper appreciation for their craft.

New this year is a Southern Makers Beer Garden Curated by the Alabama Brewers Guild where you can interact and purchase directly from fine breweries themselves. Sample and enjoy craft beers from over a dozen breweries including, Back Forty Beer, Black Warrior , Cahaba, Fairhope , Goat Island, Good People, Haint Blue, Trim Tab and more. Beer tokens are just $2.50 each and may be purchased at the entrance to the garden. A 6-ounce pour will be 1 token. A 12-ounce pour will be 2 tokens.

Yet another new happening this year­ is a five-star dining experience on Friday, August 11th, to benefit Southern Makers nonprofit. Guests will enjoy a five course dinner prepared by a variety of top southern based chefs including: Adam Evans, formerly of Optimus, Atlanta, GA, James Lewis, Bettola, Birmingham AL, Alex Harrell, Angeline, New Orleans, LA, David Carrier, Certified Burger, Sea Island GA, and Josh Quick, Odette, Florence, AL. Miami’s own, five-star sommelier Heath Porter will pair wine with courses. Each chef will prepare a special plate to add to this one-of-a-kind culinary experience. The atmosphere and surroundings will complement the dinner with an urban farm-to-table feel and theme. 29th Street to the historic Pepper Place will be transformed for one night only into a joyful dining room under the stars of Alabama.

To purchase tickets for all of the festivities, visit the Southern Makers website at www.southernmakers.com. Limited seating dinner tickets are $200. A single day Southern Makers ticket is $25.99 plus taxes and fees, a weekend ticket is $35.99 plus taxes and fees. A limited number of ALL ACCESS (VIP) weekend passes for $85.00 plus taxes and fees. Only single day passes may be purchased at the door for 35.99 plus taxes and fees. Tickets are free for children under 10.

The event is produced and created by Southern Accents Architectural Antiques in collaboration with Goodwyn Mills & Cawood (GMC). Garden & Gun is the Southern Makers official media partner. All proceeds from the event benefit Southern Makers, a non-profit organization that aims to draw attention to, celebrate and promote southern talent and creativity.

Visit www.southernmakers.com and like Southern Makers on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SouthernMakers for more information on tickets, event details and the full list of Makers. For information on sponsorship opportunities, please email info@southernmakers.com.