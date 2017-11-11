Join local authors for lunch, followed by welcome speaker Lynn Raye Harris, and special keynote speaker #1 New York Times bestseller Abbi Glines. Attendees receive goody bags filled with books and are eligible for door prize baskets. Enjoy a day with people who share your love of reading!
Southern Magic Readers Luncheon
Embassy Suites 2960 John Hawkins Parkway , Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35244 View Map
