Southern Magic Readers Luncheon

Embassy Suites 2960 John Hawkins Parkway , Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35244

Join local authors for lunch, followed by welcome speaker Lynn Raye Harris, and special keynote speaker #1 New York Times bestseller Abbi Glines. Attendees receive goody bags filled with books and are eligible for door prize baskets. Enjoy a day with people who share your love of reading!

Embassy Suites 2960 John Hawkins Parkway , Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35244
