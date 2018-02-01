SOUTHERN GOTHIC WRITING

Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1975 Merryvale Rd., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Southern Gothic Writing with instructor Ralph Voss, Professor Emeritus of English, UA. Gothic literature has existed for centuries, but American Southern Gothic literature originated chiefly with Edgar Allan Poe in the 19th century. This program will describe what Gothic literature is, and will detail the characteristics that make for Southern Gothic literature, with examples from some of the South’s greatest practitioners of the genre. If attendees wish to establish a framework for the program, they may want to read some or all of the following works, which contain many of the examples to be discussed: Edgar Allan Poe’s The Fall of the House of Usher and The Telltale Heart. See olli.ua.edu for complete listing.

