Sounds of the Season

Brock Recital Hall - Samford University 800 800 Lakeshore Drive, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35229

Kick off the holidays with Sounds of the Season, a concert of favorites both sacred and secular. Christmas carols from around the world will be a highlight of this concert, certain to put you in the holiday spirit. Sounds of the Season will feature a variety of solo and ensemble performances of beautiful carol arrangements, most which will be familiar, with a few unique twists thrown in.

Ticket prices begin at just $20 and can be purchased online at www.operabirmingham.org.

$10 for full-time students with I.D.

