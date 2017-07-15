"Somebody Done Bombed The 16th Street Baptist Church"

Alys Stephens Center 1200 10th Ave South, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35203

This powerful and stirring play brings to the theatrical stage one of the defining events

of the Civil Rights Movement. Experience an evening of theatrical artistry, music,

and history all movingly scripted to be an emotional journey. The moral of the play

is "Forgiveness". The play is listed as one of the Top Ten Plays of 2015 in Western NY

by The Buffalo News Gusto Magazine. For ticket information contact the Alys Stephens Center box office at 205-975-2797

Info

Theater & Dance

