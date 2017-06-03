The biggest music and food block party in Birmingham, SLICEFEST, returns Saturday, June 3 featuring festival sounds of funk, soul, rock and jazz from all over the South on the SliceFest stage for its sixth annual celebration. The crowd will be jamming to sets of futuristic funk by electronic producer and DJ GRiZ, American Funk and jazz saxophonist, flutist and vocalist Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe and electronic elements of soul, dubstep, hip-hop, and blues from Manic Focus. Other artists include Banditos, Ripe, Early James and more! If you love music, great food and brews, giving back and Birmingham then you don’t want to miss this festival. SliceFest is expected to welcome a SOLD OUT crowd so purchase your tickets now at SliceFest.com!