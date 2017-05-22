Simply Circuits

Experiment with conductive ink, Little Bits and Snap Circuit kits. Call Bethany at 205-978-4679.
Info
Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216 View Map
