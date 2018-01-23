Schaeffer Eye Center Family Night with Ms. Kit

to Google Calendar - Schaeffer Eye Center Family Night with Ms. Kit - 2018-01-23 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Schaeffer Eye Center Family Night with Ms. Kit - 2018-01-23 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Schaeffer Eye Center Family Night with Ms. Kit - 2018-01-23 18:00:00 iCalendar - Schaeffer Eye Center Family Night with Ms. Kit - 2018-01-23 18:00:00

Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Ms. Kit will entertain the entire family with her poppin' and hoppin' bubble show! Dinner at 6 and show at 6:30 p.m. (This event was originally scheduled for Tuesday, January 16 and has been rescheduled to Tuesday, January 23 due to the inclement weather.)

Info
Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216 View Map
Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - Schaeffer Eye Center Family Night with Ms. Kit - 2018-01-23 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Schaeffer Eye Center Family Night with Ms. Kit - 2018-01-23 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Schaeffer Eye Center Family Night with Ms. Kit - 2018-01-23 18:00:00 iCalendar - Schaeffer Eye Center Family Night with Ms. Kit - 2018-01-23 18:00:00

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

* indicates required
January 2018

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours