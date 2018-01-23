Ms. Kit will entertain the entire family with her poppin' and hoppin' bubble show! Dinner at 6 and show at 6:30 p.m. (This event was originally scheduled for Tuesday, January 16 and has been rescheduled to Tuesday, January 23 due to the inclement weather.)
Schaeffer Eye Center Family Night with Ms. Kit
Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Kids & Family
