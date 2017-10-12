Samford University Legacy League Fall Luncheon

Samford Legacy League welcomes Kari Kampakis as guest speaker for our annual Fall Luncheon. Kari, a Birmingham resident and mother of four daughters is known for her humor, godly wisdom and practical advice about friendships and identity anchored in faith. She's been featured on the Today Show as a top parenting blogger. Her writing has appeared in the Huffington Post, YahooNews, Ann Voskamp's blog, as well as other national and local outlets. She's written two books, "10 Ultimate Truths Girls Should Know" and "Liked: Whose Approval Are You Living For?"

The cost is $25 and reservations are required. Please visit samford.edu/legacyleague for reservations.