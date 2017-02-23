Samford Legacy League's Scholarship Luncheon to Feature Author and Blogger Melanie Shankle

Samford University's Legacy League will host its annual Scholarship Luncheon on Thursday, February 23 at 11:30. Melanie Shankle, New York Times bestselling author, blogger at the bigmamablog.com and regular contributor to The Pioneer Woman Blog, will headline the event. Samford Legacy League appreciates the generous support of our Premium Sponsors: Brookdale University Park Senior Living Solutions and Wells Fargo Advisors. Proceeds from the Scholarship Luncheon will provide life-changing scholarships to deserving students with significant financial need and challenging circumstances. The luncheon is open to the public; the cost is $50, of which $25 is tax-deductible. Reservations are required and may be made at samford.edu/legacyleague through February 17. For more information, visit the website or call 205-726-2807.