Samford Legacy League's Scholarship Luncheon featuring Angie Smith

Samford University 800 Lakeshore Drive, Vestavia Hills, Alabama

Angie Smith, best-selling Christian author, is the featured speaker for Samford Legacy League's 2018 Scholarship Luncheon to be held February 15. Open to the public, this annual event raises funds to provide scholarships for students with significant financial needs and challenging life circumstances. Tickets are $50 ($25 tax-deductible) and may be purchased online at samford.edu/legacyleague.

Samford University 800 Lakeshore Drive, Vestavia Hills, Alabama View Map
January 2018

