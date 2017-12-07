Samford Legacy League's Christmas Home Tour

Samford President's Home 1994 Shades Crest Road, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Samford Legacy League's Christmas Home Tour, presented by Arc Realty, will feature five unique and beautifully appointed homes located in Vestavia, Mountain Brook and Homewood. Guests will enjoy hors d'oeuvres and a holiday gift market at the Samford President's home, one of the featured homes. Tour hours are from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $25 through December 5, and $30 at the door. For tickets and additional information, please visit samford.edu/legacyleague.

Samford President's Home 1994 Shades Crest Road, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216 View Map
