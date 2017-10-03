Join Jackie Nuby, retired Professor of History, University of Montevallo as she gives an introduction to Russian history, discusses ancient Russia 800 -1200, the Czars & the Romanov Dynasties 1635 - 1925 & the Revolution & the Soviet Era, Lenin, Trotsky 1920 - 1991
Russia: History and Controversial Leaders
Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1975 Merryvale Rd., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
