Rosh HaShana/Yom Teruah (Feast of Trumpets

Yom Teruah (Feast of Trumpets) is a day when we focus on repentance and making changes that will lead to a new year that is pleasing to G-d. Yom Teruah is the first of the Yamim NoRaim (10 Days of Awe), the last of which is Yom Kippur (the Day of Atonement). We look forward with anticipation to the day when the shofar will sound, signaling Messiah’s return and the gathering of those who are united with Him.

Rosh HaShana means Head of the Year and has this name because it is considered the “spiritual” new year even though it falls during the seventh month of the year on the Hebrew calendar.

You can find Feast of Trumpets in Scripture in Leviticus 23:23-25.